Bloomberg launches FAST channels on Amazon Freevee

Bloomberg TV+ and Bloomberg Originals are now available as free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels on Amazon Freevee in the US, UK, and Germany.

The move expands the availability of Bloomberg TV+ on Prime Video, which had previously launched for customers in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil.

Bloomberg said that the new channels add a destination for viewers to access its premium video content, global business coverage and analysis.

The announcement comes as Bloomberg Media continues to expand its video offerings under the Bloomberg Originals brand including documentaries, video podcasts and series at the intersection of business and culture.

Amazon Freevee is Amazon’s advertising-supported on-demand and FAST service. All FAST Channels available on Freevee can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

“It’s no secret that audiences are moving to streaming to consume both news and entertainment. We’ve been ahead of that curve and now, with the launch of the Bloomberg TV+ and Bloomberg Originals channels on Amazon Freevee, we can reach an even wider audience. We’re keeping our viewers informed and entertained whether it’s the latest reporting from around the world or a new series from Bloomberg Originals.” said Travis Winkler, General Manager of Video and Audio, Bloomberg Media.