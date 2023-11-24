Bouygues Telecom makes key appointments

Bouygues Telecom has made two key appointments to its senior management team.

The French service provider has named Bruno Duarte as director of residential customers and member of the management committee. Duarte was previously chief commercial officer at Magenta Telekom – Deutsche Telekom’s local subsidiary – in Austria.

He previously worked in a number of roles for telcos including H3G, Orange and EE in the UK, and Sunrise in Switzerland.

At Bouygues Telecom he will take charge of a newly created department that brings together residential and professional market and commercial and client-focused teams.

Bouygues Telecom has also named Chrystel Abadie Truchet as deputy CEO in charge of strategy, development and communication.

Truchet has been serving as deputy CEO in charge of commercial and client activities since January 2021. In her new role she will have responsibility for a new department bringing together strategy and transformation with communication alongside a new unit in charge of innovation, strategic partnerships and new business.