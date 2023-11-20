Optus CEO resigns after massive network outage

Singtel-owned Australian service provider Optus’s CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has resigned.

Bayer Rosmarin’s departure follows hard on the heels of a network outage experiences by the operator on November 8 that left some 10 million of Australia’s 26 million population without access to phone or internet connections for 14 hours and exposed the company to legal challenges after a number of customers were unable to call the emergency services during the outage.

The outage came after a number of routers failed following a software upgrade by the Singtel internet Exchange (STiX).

Bayer Rosmarin, who had also been at the helm of the company when it experienced a massive data breach last year, said that it had been an honour to serve as Optus CEO but that it was an appropriate time to step down.

“On Friday I had the opportunity to appear before the Senate to expand on the cause of the network outage and how Optus recovered and responded. I was also able to communicate Optus’ commitment to restore trust and continue to serve customers. Having now had time for some personal reflection, I have come to the decision that my resignation is in the best interest of Optus moving forward,” she said.

“It’s been an honour and privilege to lead the team at Optus and to serve our customers. I am proud of the team’s many achievements, and grateful for the support of the Optus team, Moon, and the Group. I wish everyone and the company every success in the future.”

Parent Singtel credited Bayer Rosmarin with delivering improved financial performance, market share gains, innovation and higher employee engagement.

Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said, “Optus appointed Kelly at the beginning of the pandemic, and we acknowledge her leadership, commitment and hard work throughout what has been a challenging period and thank her for her dedication and service to Optus. Kelly has always led with integrity and had all stakeholders’ best interests at heart. We understand her decision and wish her the very best in her future endeavours. We recognise the need for Optus to regain customer trust and confidence as the team works through the impact and consequences of the recent outage and continues to improve. Optus’ priority is about setting on a path of renewal for the benefit of the community and customers.

“Optus is an integral part of our Group’s business. We view the events in recent weeks very seriously. We fully recognise the importance of Optus’ role in providing connectivity services to the community and the importance of network resiliency and security. That is a top priority in all markets where our companies operate in. I have every confidence our Optus team will exert all efforts to deliver for customers and regain their trust and confidence.”

Optus has named Chief Financial Officer Michael Venter to concurrently assume the role of interim CEO while the company embarks on the search for a permanent replacement.

Venter joined Optus as CFO in 2021.

Veteran telecoms executive and former Optus Business Managing Director Peter Kaliaropoulos has meanwhile been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, reporting to the interim CEO, effective as of November 22.