Screach launches new MMA platform with BeIN Sports as partner

Enterprise streaming platform Screach is launching a new aggregated offering that allows commercial venues to show live pay-per-view events from a range of mixed martial arts rights owners and promoters.

The first event, which will be delivered through a partnership with beIN Sports in Australia, will be this Saturday’s HEX Fight Series 28 event at Melbourne’s Festival Hall.

Screach said that MMA has an estimated global fanbase of over 650 million and is especially popular in Australia. Former HEX Fight Series champion Israel Adesanya attracted more than 57,000 people to a bout in Melbourne in 2019.

Screach’s exclusive partnership with beIN Sports will enable commercial venue operators across Australia to stream pay-per-view MMA events legally and with no ongoing subscription.

Screach’s cloud-based streaming and advertising platform, which is available in 157 countries, aggregates live sports events and gives venues access to HD quality broadcasts.

Screach said it was also in advanced conversations with a number of other rights owning organisations and global MMA promoters who are keen to reach new audiences in commercial venues, as a way to generate incremental revenue through PPV sales.

The Screach platform was developed by the UK tech firm Screenreach and is already being used in Europe by the Amazon Prime, and globally by sports brands such as the NBA to distribute live games direct to commercial venues.

Delivered via a Smart TV app, Screach integrates venue marketing and advertising capabilities – enabling venues to monetise their existing TV screens – the company said.

Robert Rawlinson, CEO of Screenreach, said: “The explosive growth in the popularity of MMA has been accompanied by a fragmentation in the way its most popular events are brought to market – some via incumbent broadcasters, others via direct-to-market streaming apps. With so much high-quality content being produced by a proliferation of MMA leagues and promotions, we feel there is a real need to offer venues a ‘one-stop-shop’ aggregation platform that serves both them and the rights owners.

“Screach democratises the pay-per-view model. We’re enabling commercial venues to use a single platform to show big draw events from multiple MMA leagues and promotions, with no need for a costly ongoing subscription.

“Meanwhile we’re giving MMA providers direct access to the enterprise space for the first time, and with it the chance to not only sell their content but also engage with thousands of individual fans who enjoy watching live sport with friends.”

Mike Kerr, managing director of beIN Asia Pacific, said: “MMA provides true ‘event TV’ that few other sports can rival, and we are thrilled to include the HEX Fight Series in our diverse sports offerings. Since August we’ve partnered with Screach to offer licensed venues across Australia frictionless access to our premium football, tennis and rugby content, and the addition of PPV MMA events will extend our reach in the enterprise space and enable us to engage new fans who enjoy the camaraderie and excitement of watching live sport together as a social experience.”