How AWS is changing the game

Transforming the business of sports

The world’s top sports organizations are using AWS to build data-driven solutions and reinvent the way sports are experienced, played, and managed. AWS provides cloud services that are at the core of sports innovation, athlete optimization, and fan engagement. And they’re doing it as they reduce costs and increase return on investment. AI and ML technologies hold the key to innovation – via real time statistics, automation, modeling, and analytics.

Whether it’s predicting the probability of a catch in real-time, or forecasting ticket sales after a winning season, technology is changing the game. And AWS is how. Download the eBook to learn how AWS is revolutionizing the business of sports with immersive, predictive, data-driven technology.

