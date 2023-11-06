Accelerating innovation with advertising intelligence

A new frontier for innovation in advertising with AWS

The role of analytics and data science in the advertising and marketing industries is transforming due to the exponential growth of streaming media and the evolution of cloud services.

Download the eBook to learn how modern organizations, such as Publicis, FreeWheel, TripleLift, and Amazon Ads, are using cloud-based tools to:

Accelerate time to market with new solutions by reducing development time and operational overhead with fully managed solutions for analytics and ML deployment and scoring.

Lower cost-per-model training and scoring with the broadest choice of powerful compute, high-speed networking, and scalable high-performance storage options for any ML project or application.

Achieve unmatched cost performance at high throughput and low latency when scoring hundreds of millions of inferences per second or processing hundreds of billions of events per day.

Enrich audience data with preferred data providers via AWS Data

Exchange, which makes it easy to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.

