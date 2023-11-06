AWS at IBC 2023 Rewind

Discover how AWS cloud workflows enable M&E customers to create, deliver, and monetize content

AWS aligns the most purpose-built capabilities of any cloud with media services across M&E solution areas to help customers transform the industry. With AWS for M&E, you can select the right tools and partners for your media workloads to accelerate production launches and see faster time to value. At IBC 2023, AWS demonstrations include end-to-end capabilities spanning 6 solution areas:

Content Production

Media Supply Chain & Archive

Data Science & Analytics

Monetization

Broadcast

Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) & Streaming

To access the video, click here.