Ad-supported Disney+ debuts in UK

Disney has launched the anticipated ad-supported version of streamer Disney+ in the UK alongside two ad-free options.

This new offering allows customers to access the streamer for £4.99, including exclusive original series and movies.

Disney+ is now available in three versions – standard with ads for £4.99, standard ad-free for £7.99 or £79.90 annually, and premium for £10.99 or £109.90 annually. The premium offering includes 4K and HDR video, and up to four concurrent streams, compared with two concurrent streams for the standard version.

The with-ads tier does not include the ability to download for offline viewing.

Luke Bradley Jones, General Manager of Disney+ EMEA, said: “Today’s launch represents a significant milestone for Disney+ in the UK, offering customers the flexibility to select a plan that suits their needs and budget. All of our customers can enjoy a wide range collection of award-winning original TV series and blockbuster movies, including FX’s The Bear, Elemental, and Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, along with fan favourites like Season 2 of Marvel Studios’ Loki and the latest series of The Simpsons and Grey’s Anatomy.”

Deborah Armstrong, County Manager UK and Ireland, GM Media Networks and Advertising EMEA, said: “Disney+ offers advertisers a prime opportunity to join our premium streaming platform, featuring our beloved brands and an exceptional line-up of movies and TV series. The response from our clients and agencies has been overwhelmingly positive, firmly showcasing the quality of our content and the strong bond our brands share with audiences worldwide. We’re partnering with a fantastic range of brands in all markets right from day one.