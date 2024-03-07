VodafoneZiggo names external and legal affairs chief

Liberty Global and Vodafone-owned Dutch service provider VodafoneZiggo has named Anne Hustinx as executive director external and legal affairs.

In this role Hustinx is responsible for regulatory and public affairs, external communication & stakeholder management, (cyber) security, legal, compliance, risk & privacy. She also holds the role of general counsel.

Hustinx succeeds Barbara Jongerden, whose departure was announced in October last year.

Hustinx has served in various roles at Schiphol Group over the past nine years, most recently chief procurement officer and general counsel.

Before Schiphol she worked at TNT Express (FedEx) and before that in the legal profession at DLA Piper and CMS.

Hustinx said: “I am starting work with great joy and energy and set the bar high for myself and my team. As the external and legal affairs department , we have an important role in realizing the updated VodafoneZiggo strategy, so that we continue to operate as a telecom company within the existing frameworks and make a significant contribution to Dutch society.”

Jeroen Hoencamp, CEO at VodafoneZiggo, said: “Anne has started working energetically and I have every confidence that she can continue the work of the external and legal affairs department with her expertise. Together with our senior leadership team, we remain focused on our mission; pleasure and progress with every connection.”