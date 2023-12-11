Cost of accessing premium video surging in Germany

Since mid-2022, the cost of for accessing all major sports and entertainment offerings in Germany has surged by nearly 25%, according to research by TeraVolt.

The research outfit found that an ‘all-in’ package, priced at €257.68, now costs roughly €50 more per month.

TeraVolt said that the trend is set to continue, as further price hikes have been announced or are anticipated, especially for those seeking ad-free, high-quality viewing experiences in sports, films, and series.

Providers like Telekom, Sky,Vodafone, waipu, and O2 have been offering bundles that can potentially save consumers money, mitigating the impact of rising subscription fees for premium

products, with many providers also introducing advertising-supported packages, said TeraVolt

“In the new TV reality, viewers are challenged to balance complexity, cost and content. The industry must adapt to offer more streamlined and cost-effective ways for consumers to access the diverse range of content they desire. Ad-based product tiers are an important part of the solution here,” said Tobias Künkel, CEO of TeraVolt.

“In this era of streaming abundance, TV platforms have a more important role than ever. As viewers grapple with a dozen of choices they provide aggregation, curation, and guidance.”