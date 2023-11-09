FilmBox expands offering in CEE, in partnership with Paramount and Prorom

SPI International, operator of the film brand FilmBox, is to expand its offering in partnership with Paramount Global and Prorom across selected Central and Eastern European markets.

New titles acquired from Paramount Global Content Distribution and Prorom will be integrated into FilmBox channels in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary and Adria region this autumn.

The offering includes Paramount Global Content Distribution’s acquired titles such as the Elton John biopic Rocketman and sci-fi action thriller Gemini Man. Along with comedy film About My Father and drama feature Everywhere All At Once From Prorom.

FilmBox is SPI’s flagship film brand that includes film channels – FilmBox, FilmBox Premium, FilmBox Extra, FilmBox Stars, and FilmBox Arthouse. The brand also offers the complementary SVOD service, FilmBox+, which combines the “lean-back” and on-demand viewing experiences by providing instant access to an extensive VOD catalog and live channels on any internet-connected device, according to the media company.

“We are proud to deliver top-tier entertainment to our audience by unveiling this great collection of films including Academy Award-winning productions. These titles will surely amplify the viewing experience and we are eager to share them with our valued audience,” said Małgorzata Lucińska, Sikora, content acquisitions director at SPI International.

“We are thrilled to be working with SPI International, for FilmBox offers, to bring these top-quality films to the platform,” said Iwona Pilgrim, executive director, regional tv licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution. “We hope the Central and Eastern European audiences enjoy these highly acclaimed films.”

Axel Böhm, chief operating officer at Prorom added, “We are extremely happy to further expand our long-term partnership with SPI International and to see many of our newest flagship movies make their Pay-TV and SVOD debut on FilmBox,’’ says Axel Böhm, Chief Operating Officer at Prorom.