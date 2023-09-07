Ensuring quality for service providers and consumers

Right now 100% of HDTVs are enabled with HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) Technology. These displays and the supporting HDMI ecosystem of multiple source and infrastructure products are the cornerstone of audiovisual connectivity. However, their widespread use has attracted counterfeiters eager to exploit unsuspecting service providers and installers. All industry companies play a crucial role in ensuring that their HDMI products, including set-top boxes and bundled HDMI® cables, are not counterfeit. Industry professionals should be aware of these potential impacts to their businesses.

Proper Implementation: Service providers and installers must ensure that the HDMI Products they use are genuine and compliant with HDMI specifications. Counterfeit manufacturers often lack the necessary technical expertise to make proficient products, resulting in subpar performance and potential issues for end-users. Testing and Certification: Genuine HDMI products go through rigorous testing and certification processes at authorized test centers. Industry professionals should prioritize using certified products to guarantee quality and reliability. Preventing Unintentional Returns: Recognizing counterfeit products can be challenging. Service providers and installers should be well-informed to avoid mistakenly attributing performance issues to genuine products, preventing unnecessary returns and customer dissatisfaction. Warranties and Support: Counterfeit products rarely offer warranties or support services, which can leave consumers vulnerable to malfunctions. Industry professionals should prioritize using genuine products to provide their customers with reliable and well-supported solutions. Long-term Cost Savings: While counterfeit HDMI products may seem cost-effective initially, their frequent failure results in increased long-term costs. Service providers and installers must consider the total cost of ownership and opt for genuine products to ensure client satisfaction and minimize replacement expenses. Safety and Reliability: Counterfeit products often compromise on materials and safety standards. Industry professionals should prioritize safety by using authentic HDMI products to avoid potential hazards and maintain a reputation for reliability.

Service providers and installers are the gatekeepers of quality and reliability. Ensuring that HDMI products, including set-top boxes and bundled HDMI cables, are genuine is paramount to maintaining the integrity of the industry. The HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA), is the authorized agent for licensing HDMI Specifications and accepts anonymous reports of counterfeit products through their website (https://hdmi.org/resource/infringe). By adhering to industry standards and reporting any suspected counterfeits, service providers and installers not only safeguard their reputation but also ensure a superior and trouble-free experience for their clients.

The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI Trade Dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

This is sponsored content.