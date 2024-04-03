UKTV acquires six drama shows from Disney in licensing deal

BBC Studios-operated broadcaster, UKTV has struck a licensing deal with The Walt Disney Company for the broadcasting rights of six Disney Entertainment titles across its linear channels and streaming platform UKTV Play.

Alaska Daily starring Hilary Swank and The Company You Keep will air on crime drama channel Alibi in the summer.

Alaska Daily follows a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Alaska on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

Whereas, crime series The Company You Keep is based on the Korean adaptation, My Fellow Citizens, following a con artist and an undercover CIA officer who share a night of passion that leads to love.

The World War II set A Small Light will feature on UKTV’s free-to-air platform Drama in May. The true story is based on young secretary Miep Gies, who hid and protected the Anne Frank family, along with others from the Nazis.

The Mike Tyson biographical limited series, Mike, will TX on comedy-skewed channel Dave later in the year. Whilst all the seasons of the motorcycle gang series Sons of Anarchy and family drama Brothers and Sisters will be available to stream on UKTV Play.

The deal was secured by Rachel Bailey, global senior acquisitions manager and overseen by Melanie Rumani, global head of acquisitions, UKTV and BBC Studios alongside Jenny Lamond, senior sales manager content distribution on behalf of The Walt Disney Company.

Rumani said: I’m thrilled to announce this deal with Disney for these premium dramas. Growing our portfolio of content for UKTV Play, and providing Drama, Alibi and Dave audiences with more excellent content is a huge priority for us, and these programmes are sure to be a hit when they air later this year.

Dayna Donaldson, VP, content sales at The Walt Disney Company UK & Nordics, said: “It’s great to be working with UKTV to showcase these brilliant dramas to new audiences across the UK. These engaging stories, and the great acting and behind-the-scenes talent that feature in them, are further examples of the outstanding dramas that Disney Entertainment is bringing to fans in the UK and the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region.