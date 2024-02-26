Accedo partners with Qualcomm on XR offering for pay TV operators

Video solutions provider, Accedo, as tied with telco equipment firm, Qualcomm Technologies, for the development of an end-to-end XR offering tailored for pay TV operators.

As part of the partnership, Accedo will develop a software stack for high-performance XR hubs built on the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform. Meanwhile, Qualcomm has designed an XR Hub powered by Snapdragon — a reference platform for XR distributed computing. This will support the capabilities of Accedo’s software stack, said the tech outfits.

The XR offering is designed to be a new media hub that will enable multi-user experiences by powering the use of AR glasses in the same room by leveraging Qualcomm’s technology.

The reference platform will also support Accedo’s Xtend solution to enable pay TV operators, and media companies, to build engaging, and scalable XR streaming applications.

Accedo’s experience developing for Android TV will enable the development of a new XR Launcher, specifically designed for integration with the XR Hub, said the company.

Michael Lantz, Accedo, said: “We see an opportunity in the new XR hub for sports, media and entertainment players to enhance the sports viewing and streaming experience. Powered by Accedo’s award-winning Xtend Solution and with our leading experience in designing user experiences for media, we are excited to use our expertise developing high quality solutions in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies’ footprint in the XR market.”

Sahil Bansal, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, added: “In collaboration with us, Accedo is working to bring this game changing XR solution to market to empower operators to deliver immersive sports, media and home entertainment experiences. We are excited to enable new XR applications built on Snapdragon Spaces, and we hope the XR Hub powered by Snapdragon is set to become the new media hub in the living room.”