TV Sarpi/Ayety taps inext’s set-top boxes and IPTV solutions

Georgian telecom operator TV Sarpi/Ayety has chosen inext, manufacturer of Android set-top boxes and IPTV solutions, to power its OK.TV service.

According to the company, TV Sarpi/Ayety benefits from inext’s customised set-top boxes with the TV Sarpi/Ayety’s logo for a seamless user experience, it also gains remote control and management capabilities for its set-top boxes via the Alcatraz cloud service to improve efficiency and security.

“inext’s main advantage for us was undoubtedly the modern multifunctional set-top box,” said Darya Voloshina, leading project engineer of TV Sarpi/Ayety. “It fully covered all the needs of our company, both in terms of software and high-quality and reliable hardware.”

“We received significant and extremely positive experience from the project with TV Sarpi/Ayety,” said Maksym Schygol, product-manager inext at Romsat. “Accordingly, we are determined for long-term and fruitful cooperation.”