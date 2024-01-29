FuboTV buys minority stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and expands coverage

The US-based sports streaming service, FuboTV, has bought a minority stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) with the platform to expand its coverage on the combat sport events.

The strategic investment expands the companies’ current partnership, which includes the broadcast the BKFC events via Fubo Sports, Fubo’s FAST channel, and Pay-Per-View. The expanded agreement will see FuboTV will stream an additional selection of BKFC’s live events, including headline event BKFC 57 on February 2

In addition, FuboTV will showcase BKFC original programming including BKFC Prospect Series, with he companies to co-develop a reality series, BKFC: What’s Your Why?.

According to the company, BKFC’s live combat fights are consistently among the top 10 most watched programming on Fubo Sports. The BKFC 48 last year featuring social media star Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez, was the most watched combat sports event on the channel’s four year history.

Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler who will join BKFC’s board of directors as part of the deal, said: “Fubo is committed to bringing consumers an aggregated content experience that includes the widest choice of live sports programming. The singularity of bare knuckle fighting has already made BKFC an important strategic partner for our Fubo Sports linear channel. BKFC was our best performing MMA property in 2023, and we have been very impressed with its continued viewership and engagement growth on Fubo Sports. With this investment, Fubo is committed to the future of BKFC and working with David Feldman and his team to scale the sport.”

“The investment by Fubo is not only a milestone for BKFC because it signifies and validates our continuing growth and evolution, but also will increase viewership and distribution exponentially through Fubo’s extended reach,” added David Feldman, president and founder, BKFC.