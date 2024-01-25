Vidaa and Static Waves launch FAST platform for Hisense SmartTVs in Benelux & Poland

Streaming technology platform for Smart TVs, Vidaa, has joined forces with media outfit, Static Waves, to launch a FAST platform for all Hisense SmartTVs across Benelux and Poland.

Static Waves and Vidaa have partnered with leading local FAST channels to deliver a range of content spanning across documentaries, movies, drama, sitcoms, and sports. A localised offering will also be included, catered to consumers in Benelux and Poland.

Vidaa Channels will debut on the market on March 1. Static Waves said it will offer advertising opportunities on Vidaa Channels to companies.

Currently, Static Waves manages the FAST Channels K-Wave, a K-Pop music channel; myco TV, which is focused on Web3 news and related entertainment; and WaterBear TV, a channel centred on nature and the environment.

Debbie Leisink, the COO of Static Waves, said: “Hisense’s remarkable ascent in the TV market aligns seamlessly with our vision for Vidaa Channels. By selecting Hisense, we ensure a substantial reach for our innovative platform in the Benelux and Polish markets.”

“Teaming up with Static Waves for Vidaa Channels is our chance to redefine the landscape of connected TVs. The service has been a great success in the US, LATAM, and selected European markets, and we’re excited to bring it to Benelux and Poland as well. We’re confident that tens of thousands of hours of free entertainment inside of Vidaa Channels will make the service a household name across the region,” said Guy Edri, the CEO of Vidaa .