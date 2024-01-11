SNTV teams up with Sport Buff for fan engagement

Sports video news and highlights provider SNTV has teamed up fan engagement platform Sport Buff to create what the pair say will be enhanced fan engagement solutions around large sports events for broadcasters and publishers.

SNTV, a joint venture between The Associated Press and global sports, events and representation company, IMG, specialises in providing sports coverage and sports video news tailored to the needs of broadcasters and digital publishers. It said the new partnership will elevate its coverage to include Sport Buff’s real-time gamification experiences to drive fan engagement and retention of sports audiences.

The pairing will introduce interactive elements and real-time engagement through gamification, polls, predictions, and social interactions for fans.

Zoe Duffelen, SNTV’s global head of revenue, said: “In what is set to be an exciting year of sport, with the UEFA Euro 2024 and the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, we’re excited to partner with Sport Buff to bring a new fully managed video, fan engagement and social media solution to the market. For broadcasters and publishers vying for audience share, this is the ideal solution to help engage, retain and monetise audiences throughout major sporting events and create a more immersive and personalised experience for sports fans.”

Jonty Whitehead, president and founder of Sport Buff, states “We are delighted to be partnering with such a prestigious leader in the sports broadcast business as SNTV. With their global relationships and pedigree in supplying the very best in sporting content, Sport Buff can’t wait to bring its groundbreaking interactive technology into their customer experience.”